Dr. Philip Korenman, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Korenman, MD
Dr. Philip Korenman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Korenman works at
Dr. Korenman's Office Locations
Philip D. Korenman MD4975 Preston Park Blvd Ste 130, Plano, TX 75093 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Korenman?
I needed a psychiatrist who could fine tune my meds for depression, anxiety, and insomnia. I found Dr. Korenman to be the perfect fit for me. He is knowledgeable, compassionate, and kind. I have referred friends to him with excellent results.
About Dr. Philip Korenman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SW Med Sch
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korenman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Korenman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korenman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korenman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korenman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.