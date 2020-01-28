Overview of Dr. Philip Kramer, MD

Dr. Philip Kramer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Kramer works at Staten Island Urological Associates in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Visual Field Defects and Retinal Neovascularization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.