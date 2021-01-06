Overview

Dr. Philip Kregor, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Jack McDaniel Memorial AO



Dr. Kregor works at Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Skyline in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Femur Fracture and Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.