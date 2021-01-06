See All Vascular Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Philip Kregor, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Philip Kregor, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Jack McDaniel Memorial AO

Dr. Kregor works at Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Skyline in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Femur Fracture and Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Skyline
    3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 190, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2388
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Femur Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Femur Fracture
Pelvic Fracture

Treatment frequency



Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Beth Ayers — Jan 06, 2021
    
    About Dr. Philip Kregor, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598852600
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jack McDaniel Memorial AO
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Internship
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Kregor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kregor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kregor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kregor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kregor works at Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Skyline in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Kregor’s profile.

    Dr. Kregor has seen patients for Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Femur Fracture and Pelvic Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kregor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kregor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kregor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kregor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kregor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

