Overview of Dr. Philip Ku, MD

Dr. Philip Ku, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sun Lakes, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Ku works at Lakeside Internal Medicine, PLLC. in Sun Lakes, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.