Dr. Philip Kuo Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Kuo Jr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Kailua, HI.
Dr. Kuo Jr works at
Locations
Medical Clinic Inc.414 Uluniu St, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 261-8345
Oahu Dermatology LLC1329 Lusitana St Ste 602, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 523-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to this place for over 3years and my allergy is MUCH better and my daughter even goes there now. Sr. or Jr. have never been rude to me. This treatment takes long time but will help me. I'm allergic to dust and nothing worked.. I've been getting shots and I'm in much better place than where I was. Sr. is an old Dr. and Jr. is a very quiet person. I'm happy with my results.
About Dr. Philip Kuo Jr, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1003859059
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuo Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kuo Jr works at
Dr. Kuo Jr has seen patients for Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuo Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo Jr.
