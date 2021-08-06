See All Ophthalmologists in Stuart, FL
Dr. Philip Laird, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Philip Laird, MD

Dr. Philip Laird, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They graduated from Mayo Medical School.

Dr. Laird works at Stuart Eye Institute in Stuart, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Laird's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stuart Eye Institute
    2090 Se Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 624-0099
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Laser and Surgery Center of the Palm Beaches
    3602 Kyoto Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 624-0099
  3. 3
    Port St. Lucie Office
    1859 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-0089
  4. 4
    Retina Care Specialists
    3399 Pga Blvd Ste 350, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 624-0099
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Uveitis
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Ryan White
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 06, 2021
    Phenomenal Doctor, great expertise, extremely personable, and spends the time to discuss your test results, and decide on a treatment plan! Recommended without reservation .....
    Nicholas Barbushack — Aug 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Philip Laird, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1548416399
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    • Mayo Clin Fnd
    • Mayo Medical School
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Laird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laird has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laird has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Laird. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laird.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

