Dr. Philip Landry, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Landry, MD
Dr. Philip Landry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Bunkie General Hospital and Opelousas General Health System.
Dr. Landry's Office Locations
Phillip A Landry MD A Professional Medical Corp.216 Robin Ln, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 942-5815
Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Crowley2021 Crowley Rayne Hwy, Rayne, LA 70578 Directions (337) 514-7000
Compass Behavioral Center of Crowley312 Youngsville Hwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 534-4655
Acadiana Pathology Services (amc)419 E Prudhomme St, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 948-0880
Hospital Affiliations
- Bunkie General Hospital
- Opelousas General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
About Dr. Philip Landry, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Landry has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
