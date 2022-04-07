See All Podiatrists in Clovis, CA
Dr. Philip Larkins, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Philip Larkins, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (7)
Map Pin Small Clovis, CA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Philip Larkins, DPM

Dr. Philip Larkins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Larkins works at Advanced Foot Care and Clinical Research Center in Clovis, CA with other offices in Madera, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anoosh Moadab, DPM
Dr. Anoosh Moadab, DPM
3.7 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Felipe Ruiz, DPM
Dr. Felipe Ruiz, DPM
4.0 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Kathryne Rupley, DPM
Dr. Kathryne Rupley, DPM
4.1 (13)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Larkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Felipe Ruiz
    724 Medical Center Dr E Ste 102, Clovis, CA 93611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 298-7533
  2. 2
    Madera Community Hospital
    1250 E Almond Ave, Madera, CA 93637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 675-5555
  3. 3
    Madera Family Health Services
    1210 E Almond Ave, Madera, CA 93637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 675-2664

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Larkins?

    Apr 07, 2022
    Dr. Larkin was very friendly, professional and calm when discussing my situation. He greeted me with a hand shake and ask me what my main concern was, addressed it, and gave me the option to take care of it same day, or prefer to cone back. Of course I choose to have it done same day. He explained what he was going to do, before he started. He was very personalable while doing his job(asking about family, hobbies, etc). I had no pain during the whole procedure. After done, he made sure if I had any questions and told me to return in 2weeks for a follow up and stated for me to call if I had any problems before my appt. Excellent bedside manner.he made me feel like I'd known him for years,ver comfortable. Front office pleasant,but a little to professional. Felt like they needed to just relax a little.
    Tammi Anderson — Apr 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Larkins, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Philip Larkins, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Larkins to family and friends

    Dr. Larkins' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Larkins

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Philip Larkins, DPM.

    About Dr. Philip Larkins, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659375103
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Larkins, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larkins has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Larkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Philip Larkins, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.