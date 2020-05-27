See All Psychiatrists in Hendersonville, NC
Dr. Philip Lartey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Philip Lartey, MD

Psychiatry
3.1 (15)
Map Pin Small Hendersonville, NC
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Philip Lartey, MD

Dr. Philip Lartey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.

Dr. Lartey works at AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Medical Office Building in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Lartey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville
    50 Hospital Dr Ste 5B, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Shield of California
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Broadspire
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Christian Care
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Healthgram
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Self Pay
    • Sliding Scale
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lartey?

    May 27, 2020
    Dr. Lartey is an excellent doctor. He spends a lot of time listening, and explaining things. I totally trust him. The person who left him 1 star, can't even write a coherent paragraph.
    Brett — May 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Lartey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Philip Lartey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lartey to family and friends

    Dr. Lartey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lartey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Philip Lartey, MD.

    About Dr. Philip Lartey, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245231935
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Lartey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lartey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lartey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lartey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lartey works at AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Medical Office Building in Hendersonville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Lartey’s profile.

    Dr. Lartey has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lartey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lartey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lartey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lartey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lartey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Philip Lartey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.