Overview of Dr. Philip Lartey, MD

Dr. Philip Lartey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.



Dr. Lartey works at AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Medical Office Building in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.