Dr. Ledereich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Ledereich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Philip Ledereich, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Ledereich Family Ear Nose and Throat1033 Clifton Ave Ste 204, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (845) 357-8302
Saint Mary's Passaic LLC350 Boulevard, Passaic, NJ 07055 Directions (973) 365-4255
Hudson Regional Hospital55 Meadowlands Pkwy, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Directions (973) 470-8266
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Excellent experienced physician and surgeon
- Sleep Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1881697373
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Ledereich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ledereich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledereich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledereich.
