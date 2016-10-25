Overview

Dr. Philip Leipprandt Jr, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.



Dr. Leipprandt Jr works at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Polypectomy, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.