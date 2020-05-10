Dr. Philip Leming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Leming, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Leming, MD
Dr. Philip Leming, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Leming's Office Locations
The Christ Hospital4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 321-4333
Christ Hosp Phys Hemtlgy/Onclgy608 Reading Rd Ste D, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 870-0408
The Christ Hospital Cancer Center2123 Auburn Ave # Dlevel, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 585-2323
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Hematology & Oncology Hyde Park2727 Madison Rd Ste 400, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 321-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have known Dr Leming for 18 years --- my husband is living (successfully) with metastatic cancer. Dr. Leming has always provided the knowledge and support we needed. He is amazing at what he does! So in-tune to each patient's needs, he is calm, kind, empathic and funny; delivering difficult news, but offering comfort as well. His vast knowledge and expertise make him the perfect doctor to partner with. Dr. Leming thinks outside the box, searching for solutions with the most difficult/ intriguing cases. And in his retirement years he has created a cancer foundation to help others with a no-cost second opinion. An incredible resource for those needing, or wanting, a comprehensive plan on how to attack their cancer - it is a lifeline! Thank You Dr Leming we are forever grateful for your friendship, knowledge, and humor.
About Dr. Philip Leming, MD
- Hematology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- U Cincinnati Med Ctr
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Leming has seen patients for Melanoma, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Leming. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leming.
