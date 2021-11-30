Dr. Philip Lesorgen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesorgen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Lesorgen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Lesorgen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Locations
Philip R. Lesorgen, M.D.106 Grand Ave Ste 400, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-6979Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t really know where to to start. From my very first visit with Dr. Lesorgen, my husband and I were confident that we were at the right place. We actually had two other appointments as well with RMA and another very well known facility. However, we just got a better feeling at the office. I want to say that the staff is BEYOND amazing and unlike any other group of amazing women in a doctors office you can find. They actually know you by name, and you end up growing a bond with all of the three amazing women, that you once you graduate from the office, you feel so sad (actually tearing up now)! I love how flexible they are, extremely compassionate and they’re just so understanding. All the qualities big offices lack. I would recommend the office to anyone who looks or is in need to possibly wanting to expand their family that may need some help. Dr. Lesorgen is also so knowledgeable and really works with you. I can’t thank him and the ladies enough for helping to bring my baby girl
About Dr. Philip Lesorgen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851342976
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lesorgen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesorgen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lesorgen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lesorgen speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesorgen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesorgen.
