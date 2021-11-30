See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Philip Lesorgen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (66)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Philip Lesorgen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Lesorgen works at Morgan Fertility and Reproductive Medicine in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Philip R. Lesorgen, M.D.
    106 Grand Ave Ste 400, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 569-6979
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Cervical Polyps
Ectopic Pregnancy
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Cervical Polyps
Ectopic Pregnancy

Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 30, 2021
    I don’t really know where to to start. From my very first visit with Dr. Lesorgen, my husband and I were confident that we were at the right place. We actually had two other appointments as well with RMA and another very well known facility. However, we just got a better feeling at the office. I want to say that the staff is BEYOND amazing and unlike any other group of amazing women in a doctors office you can find. They actually know you by name, and you end up growing a bond with all of the three amazing women, that you once you graduate from the office, you feel so sad (actually tearing up now)! I love how flexible they are, extremely compassionate and they’re just so understanding. All the qualities big offices lack. I would recommend the office to anyone who looks or is in need to possibly wanting to expand their family that may need some help. Dr. Lesorgen is also so knowledgeable and really works with you. I can’t thank him and the ladies enough for helping to bring my baby girl
    Jay — Nov 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Lesorgen, MD
    About Dr. Philip Lesorgen, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851342976
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Lesorgen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesorgen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lesorgen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lesorgen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lesorgen works at Morgan Fertility and Reproductive Medicine in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lesorgen’s profile.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesorgen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesorgen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesorgen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesorgen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

