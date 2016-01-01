Dr. Philip Liebson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Liebson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Liebson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Rush Prevention Center1700 W Van Buren St # 500, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-3133
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Liebson, MD
- Cardiology
- 63 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1083630370
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center|Ny Hosp-Cornell U
- V A New York Harbor Healthcare System New York Campus
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
