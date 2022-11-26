Overview of Dr. Philip Lopresti Jr, DO

Dr. Philip Lopresti Jr, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills.



Dr. Lopresti Jr works at Metro Vein Centers in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.