Dr. Philip Loria Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Loria Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Locations
Oxford Dermatology2204 Jefferson Davis Dr, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 236-6850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is kind, thorough and knows what he is doing. He listens to my concerns.
About Dr. Philip Loria Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1760586002
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loria Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loria Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loria Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loria Jr has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loria Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Loria Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loria Jr.
