Dr. Philip Louie, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (42)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Philip Louie, MD

Dr. Philip Louie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Louie works at Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Louie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 341-0420
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Olympic Medical Center
  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Broken Neck
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Broken Neck

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Dr Louie listened to my concerns and requested the appropriate tests to determine what was causing my back pain. He was able to diagnose the problem that resulted from a previous surgery I had 8 years ago and was able to correct it. He explained the process and answered all of my questions.
    — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Philip Louie, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780098509
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Louie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Louie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Louie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Louie works at Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Louie’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Louie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

