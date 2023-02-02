Dr. Philip Louie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Louie, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Louie, MD
Dr. Philip Louie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Louie works at
Dr. Louie's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 341-0420Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympic Medical Center
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Louie?
Dr Louie listened to my concerns and requested the appropriate tests to determine what was causing my back pain. He was able to diagnose the problem that resulted from a previous surgery I had 8 years ago and was able to correct it. He explained the process and answered all of my questions.
About Dr. Philip Louie, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1780098509
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Louie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louie works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Louie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.