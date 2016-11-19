Dr. Philip Lowry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Lowry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Lowry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Lowry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Minnesota Gastroenterology PA9145 Springbrook Dr NW Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Directions (612) 871-1145
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lowry?
Dr Lowry was excellent. He listened to my concerns and was very supportive and worked with me on my plan of care. He is very good at what he does and I would highly recommend him for GI needs.
About Dr. Philip Lowry, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1497720957
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- U Calif San Diego
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowry works at
Dr. Lowry has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.