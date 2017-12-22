Overview of Dr. Philip Lozman, MD

Dr. Philip Lozman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.



Dr. Lozman works at Miami Va Healthcare System in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.