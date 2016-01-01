Overview of Dr. Philip Lynn, MD

Dr. Philip Lynn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Lynn works at Philip A.R.L Lynn MD in Garden Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.