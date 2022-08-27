Dr. Madaelil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Philip Madaelil, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Madaelil, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Dr. Madaelil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Clarksville647 Dunlop Ln Ste 200, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 648-0064
-
2
Clarksville Cardiology Pllc111 Center Pointe Dr Ste 2, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 919-2627
-
3
Tennova Healthcare-clarksville651 Dunlop Ln, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 648-0064
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madaelil?
Dr. Madaelil saved my life! He found a clot in my heart just in time. He explained everything so I could understand it. That was 13 Aug 2021 and I'm fine. If you can, HE is your best bet!!
About Dr. Philip Madaelil, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1487657722
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madaelil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madaelil works at
Dr. Madaelil has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madaelil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Madaelil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madaelil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madaelil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madaelil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.