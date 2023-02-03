Dr. Philip Maher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Maher, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Maher, MD
Dr. Philip Maher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. Maher's Office Locations
Comprehensive Pain Medicine1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 205, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 916-3710
Neurosurgical Associates PC800 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-8981Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Neurosurgical Group-tippett Chapleau Frank Dmytrenko & Giovanin1717 N E St Ste 422, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 469-0642
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Maher is a fantastic doctor. The office staff is Pitiful ! Worst I ever dealt with !
About Dr. Philip Maher, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1831286863
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maher has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Maher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maher.
