Overview of Dr. Philip Marin, MD

Dr. Philip Marin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Marin works at Aberdeen Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.