Dr. Philip Marin, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Marin, MD
Dr. Philip Marin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Marin's Office Locations
Aberdeen Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC650 Dittmer Ave, Pueblo, CO 81005 Directions (719) 565-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
Kaiser Permanente
MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marin is the best. I recommend him to anyone that needs help. I want to thank him for listening to me and answering all my questions.
About Dr. Philip Marin, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205868544
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marin has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marin speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Marin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marin.
