Dr. Philip Marin, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Philip Marin, MD

Dr. Philip Marin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Marin works at Aberdeen Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aberdeen Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC
    650 Dittmer Ave, Pueblo, CO 81005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 565-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 27, 2020
    Dr. Marin is the best. I recommend him to anyone that needs help. I want to thank him for listening to me and answering all my questions.
    Carmen C Mason — Aug 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Philip Marin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205868544
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Marin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marin works at Aberdeen Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC in Pueblo, CO. View the full address on Dr. Marin’s profile.

    Dr. Marin has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Marin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

