Overview of Dr. Philip Martin, MD

Dr. Philip Martin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Martin works at Desoto Family Practice in Shawnee, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.