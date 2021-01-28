Overview

Dr. Philip Matich, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Eugenio M de Hostos, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center.



Dr. Matich works at Zieger Orthopaedics Pllc in Port Huron, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.