Dr. Philip Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Mayer, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Mayer, MD
Dr. Philip Mayer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Northville, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville.
Dr. Mayer works at
Dr. Mayer's Office Locations
-
1
Philip J Mayer MD311 E Main St Ste A, Northville, MI 48167 Directions (248) 305-3336
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayer?
Dr Mayer corrected my scoliosis (a 62 degree curve. ) In May of 1991. I haven't had any problems so far. It been almost 26 years later. You can trust his work. He's a good Doctor. Linda Whitman
About Dr. Philip Mayer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1689605925
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.