Dr. Philip McCullough Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip McCullough Jr, MD
Dr. Philip McCullough Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McCullough Jr's Office Locations
Philip K Mccullough MD Sc201 E Huron St Ste 11-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-3680
- 2 676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1510, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-3680
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCullough is insightful and thorough. His suggestions are immensely valuable including several I would not have thought of. It's hardly believable that I would so admire a therapist who is a diehard Republican. That doesn't get in the way.
About Dr. Philip McCullough Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCullough Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCullough Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.