Overview of Dr. Philip McGann, MD

Dr. Philip McGann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. McGann works at Sky Spine Endoscopy Institute in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Ocular Hypertension and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.