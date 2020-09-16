Dr. Philip McGee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip McGee, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip McGee, MD
Dr. Philip McGee, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. McGee works at
Dr. McGee's Office Locations
Cci Pharmacy3601 Cci Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35805 Directions (256) 705-4224Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip McGee, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama Of Birmingham
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- University Of Mississippi, Oxford
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McGee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.