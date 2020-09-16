Overview of Dr. Philip McGee, MD

Dr. Philip McGee, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. McGee works at Clearview Cancer Institute in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.