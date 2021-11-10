Dr. Philip McKinney, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip McKinney, DPM
Overview of Dr. Philip McKinney, DPM
Dr. Philip McKinney, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.
Dr. McKinney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McKinney's Office Locations
-
1
Oregon Podiatry Clinic2201 Willamette St Ste D, Eugene, OR 97405 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
- Sacred Heart Medical Center University District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKinney?
Dr. McKinney did spend a lot of time explaining to me why the injury was not getting better and what to expect with the treatment routine.
About Dr. Philip McKinney, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1619047206
Education & Certifications
- Vamc Albuquerque, New Mexico
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF PORTLAND
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKinney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKinney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKinney works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.