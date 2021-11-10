Overview of Dr. Philip McKinney, DPM

Dr. Philip McKinney, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.



Dr. McKinney works at Oregon Podiatry Clinic in Eugene, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.