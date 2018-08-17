See All Dermatologists in Savannah, GA
Dr. Philip McNaughton, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Philip McNaughton, MD is a Dermatologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio State University.

Dr. McNaughton works at DERMATOLOGY & SKIN CANCER CTR in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Skin Cancer Ctr
    7805 Waters Ave Ste 9A, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 355-3106

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 17, 2018
    Dr. McNaughton is awesome! He is friendly, thorough & knowledgeable. He asks the right questions and narrows dpwn a diagnosis and treatment quickly. I recommend him to family & friends.
    PatB in Port wentworth, GA — Aug 17, 2018
    Dr. Philip McNaughton, MD
    About Dr. Philip McNaughton, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003954181
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

