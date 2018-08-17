Dr. Philip McNaughton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNaughton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip McNaughton, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip McNaughton, MD is a Dermatologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Locations
Dermatology & Skin Cancer Ctr7805 Waters Ave Ste 9A, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 355-3106
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McNaughton is awesome! He is friendly, thorough & knowledgeable. He asks the right questions and narrows dpwn a diagnosis and treatment quickly. I recommend him to family & friends.
About Dr. Philip McNaughton, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNaughton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNaughton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNaughton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNaughton has seen patients for Dermatitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNaughton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McNaughton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNaughton.
