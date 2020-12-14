Overview

Dr. Philip McNeely, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.



Dr. McNeely works at Holy Family Medical Associates in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.