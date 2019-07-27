See All General Surgeons in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Philip McWhorter, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (12)
Map Pin Small Greenwich, CT
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Philip McWhorter, MD

Dr. Philip McWhorter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McWhorter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5 Perryridge Rd Ste 2-3200, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 863-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Philip McWhorter, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922172188
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Medical Education

