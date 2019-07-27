Overview of Dr. Philip McWhorter, MD

Dr. Philip McWhorter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.