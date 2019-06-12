See All Neuroradiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Philip Meyers, MD

Neuroradiology
4.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Philip Meyers, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Meyers works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUMC Neurological Institute of New York
    710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-0052

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease

Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm Embolization Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Angiography Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Arterial Aneurysm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arteriogram Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Embolization Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Angiography Chevron Icon
Embolization Chevron Icon
Embolization of Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Embolization of Tumor Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intracranial Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally-Invasive Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Neuro Endovascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Revascularization Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Surgery Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 12, 2019
    There is no doubt first and foremost Dr. Meyers is about doing all he can to provide his patients a safe and successful outcome. We consulted Dr. Meyers after seeing another highly rated and highly recommended doctor about an aneurysm my wife had on her upper carotid artery near her brain. After listening to him for just a few minutes it was clear he was head and shoulders above the first doctor in assessing the situation, risks, and in recommending the safest and best way to address the problem. He is also a very rare, highly renowned doctor who spends as much time as needed to answer any questions and make you feel comfortable. In summary, in my opinion he is one in a million and among the very best doctors you could have for this specialty. As successful as he is, I saw first hand he continually still tries to improve, even though he is know as being one of the very best. I noticed some reviewers didn't like that he fully informs, but doesn't push a decision on you.
    Louis Tagliaferro in Goldens Bridge, NY — Jun 12, 2019
    About Dr. Philip Meyers, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuroradiology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033119458
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California San Francisco
    Residency
    • University Cincinnati
    Internship
    • University Cincinnati MC|University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
