Overview

Dr. Philip Meyers, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Meyers works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.