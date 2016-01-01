Dr. Philip Micale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Micale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Micale, MD
Dr. Philip Micale, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Teaneck Gastroenterology&endoscopy Center1086 Teaneck Rd Ste 3B, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 837-9636
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Micale, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1750354346
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Columbia Presbyterian MC
- New York U, School of Medicine
Dr. Micale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Micale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Micale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Micale has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Micale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Micale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Micale.
