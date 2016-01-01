Overview

Dr. Philip Micale, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Micale works at Teaneck Gastroenterology in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.