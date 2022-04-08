Dr. Micalizzi Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Micalizzi Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Southington, CT. They completed their residency with Georgetown University Hospital
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group462 Queen St Ste 201, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 621-1896
Hartford Healthcare Ayer Neuroscience Institute205 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461 Directions (203) 226-2491
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group3180 Main St Ste 302, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 372-6505
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health New England (HNE)
- HealthyCT
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Northeast Health Direct
- One Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Micalizzi is a good doctor who cares about his patients he is friendly and knowledgeable and takes time to explain everything about your care to you.I will definitely recommend him to anyone who is looking for a neurologist i am 100% satisfied with the care he gave to me when I visited him in his office at Milford.
- Neurology
- English
- Georgetown University Hospital
- St Vincent S Med Center|St Vincent'S Med Center
- Neurology
Dr. Micalizzi Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Micalizzi Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Micalizzi Jr has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Micalizzi Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Micalizzi Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Micalizzi Jr.
