Dr. Philip Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Miller, MD
Dr. Philip Miller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Miller Philip MD Office60 E 56 3 Fl St Ste 301, New York, NY 10022 Directions
-
2
Philip J. Miller, MD, FACS60 E 56th St Rm 300, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 750-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Had my forehead stitched up after an accident. They took my stitches out, the very next day I can’t find the scar to put my scar cream on! Dr. Miller literally has hands of gold!
About Dr. Philip Miller, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1831285758
Education & Certifications
- Or Health Science University
- New York University Med Center
- New York University Med Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.