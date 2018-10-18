See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Philip Miller, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (85)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Philip Miller, MD

Dr. Philip Miller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at MILLER PHILIP MD OFFICE in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miller Philip MD Office
    60 E 56 3 Fl St Ste 301, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Philip J. Miller, MD, FACS
    60 E 56th St Rm 300, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 750-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose

Treatment frequency



Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 85 ratings
Patient Ratings (85)
5 Star
(80)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Oct 18, 2018
Had my forehead stitched up after an accident. They took my stitches out, the very next day I can’t find the scar to put my scar cream on! Dr. Miller literally has hands of gold!
Deanna Barone in New york , NY — Oct 18, 2018
Photo: Dr. Philip Miller, MD
About Dr. Philip Miller, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831285758
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Or Health Science University
Residency
  • New York University Med Center
Internship
  • New York University Med Center
Medical Education
  • University of Massachusetts Medical School
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Philip Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Miller works at MILLER PHILIP MD OFFICE in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

85 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

