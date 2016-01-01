Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Philip Montgomery, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Montgomery, MD
Dr. Philip Montgomery, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / Main Campus.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Dr. Montgomery's Office Locations
Mid-kansas Pediatric Associates P.A.9825 E Shannon Woods Cir, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 634-2000
Ku Wichita Center for Clinical Research1010 N Kansas St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 962-3100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Philip Montgomery, MD
- Pediatrics
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1083062558
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
