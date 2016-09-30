Overview of Dr. Philip Mosca, MD

Dr. Philip Mosca, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Spermatocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.