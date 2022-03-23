Overview of Dr. Philip Mulieri, MD

Dr. Philip Mulieri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Coastal Carolina Hospital, Danbury Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mulieri works at Riverside Women's Care - Bluffton in Bluffton, SC with other offices in Danbury, CT, Hilton Head Island, SC and Beaufort, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Clavicle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.