Dr. Philip Nagel, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Nagel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania Philadelphia Pa and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine Specialists Sc22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 311, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (815) 206-0371Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
McHenry Office4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B100, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (847) 382-4410
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I just called dr retired so happy for him. Best doctor caring gentle loving determined. Listens to his patients. Sad he is retired. God bless you enjoy your life. Stay safe and be happy. Thank you for all you did for us you will always be remembered.
About Dr. Philip Nagel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- University Of Minnesota
- Hennepin County Med Center
- University Of Pennsylvania Philadelphia Pa
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagel has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagel.
