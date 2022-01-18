Dr. Philip Neal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Neal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Neal, MD is a Dermatologist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Neal works at
Locations
P Mark Neal MD LLC12 Professional Dr, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 868-1810
- 2 1151 Marguerite St Ste 900, Morgan City, LA 70380 Directions (985) 868-1810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neal has treated me for a variety of skin conditions and always been spot on with his diagnosis and treatment.
About Dr. Philip Neal, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1508058892
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Neal works at
