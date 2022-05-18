Dr. Philip Nelsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Nelsen, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Nelsen, MD
Dr. Philip Nelsen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from University Of Illinois Medical School, Chicago and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Nelsen's Office Locations
ProMedica Physicians Beer Orthopaedics2865 N Reynolds Rd Ste 160, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 578-4260
Retina Vitreous Associates - Findlay15840 Medical Dr S, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 424-5915Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. He shows care and concern for your health. Staff is also excellent.
About Dr. Philip Nelsen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Milwaukee Co Genl Hosp
- University Of Illinois Medical School, Chicago
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelsen has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.