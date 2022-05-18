Overview of Dr. Philip Nelsen, MD

Dr. Philip Nelsen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from University Of Illinois Medical School, Chicago and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Nelsen works at ProMedica Physicians Beer Orthopaedics in Toledo, OH with other offices in Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.