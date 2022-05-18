See All Ophthalmologists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Philip Nelsen, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (64)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Philip Nelsen, MD

Dr. Philip Nelsen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from University Of Illinois Medical School, Chicago and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Nelsen works at ProMedica Physicians Beer Orthopaedics in Toledo, OH with other offices in Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nelsen's Office Locations

    ProMedica Physicians Beer Orthopaedics
    2865 N Reynolds Rd Ste 160, Toledo, OH 43615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 578-4260
    Retina Vitreous Associates - Findlay
    15840 Medical Dr S, Findlay, OH 45840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 424-5915
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Migraine
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 18, 2022
    Very professional. He shows care and concern for your health. Staff is also excellent.
    Ken C — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Philip Nelsen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982606109
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Med Coll
    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Milwaukee Co Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois Medical School, Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Nelsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nelsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nelsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nelsen has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

