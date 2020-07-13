Overview of Dr. Philip Neubauer, MD

Dr. Philip Neubauer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Neubauer works at Orthopedics and Joint Replacement at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville Timonium, MD and Nottingham, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.