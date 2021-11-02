See All Urologists in Rocky Mount, NC
Dr. Philip Newhall, MD

Urology
4.7 (49)
Map Pin Small Rocky Mount, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Philip Newhall, MD

Dr. Philip Newhall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rocky Mount, NC. They completed their residency with Duke Univerity Med Ctr

Dr. Newhall works at Rocky Mount Urology Associates in Rocky Mount, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Newhall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mount Urology Associates PA
    180 Foy Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 443-3136

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 02, 2021
    Felt very comfortable there
    — Nov 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Newhall, MD
    About Dr. Philip Newhall, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376558866
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke Univerity Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Deaconess Harvard Svc
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Newhall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newhall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newhall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newhall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newhall works at Rocky Mount Urology Associates in Rocky Mount, NC. View the full address on Dr. Newhall’s profile.

    Dr. Newhall has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newhall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Newhall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newhall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newhall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newhall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

