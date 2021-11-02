Dr. Philip Newhall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newhall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Newhall, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Newhall, MD
Dr. Philip Newhall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rocky Mount, NC. They completed their residency with Duke Univerity Med Ctr
Dr. Newhall works at
Dr. Newhall's Office Locations
Rocky Mount Urology Associates PA180 Foy Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Directions (252) 443-3136
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Felt very comfortable there
About Dr. Philip Newhall, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1376558866
Education & Certifications
- Duke Univerity Med Ctr
- Deaconess Harvard Svc
- Urology
Dr. Newhall works at
Dr. Newhall has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newhall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
