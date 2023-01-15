Dr. Philip Ngai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Ngai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Ngai, MD
Dr. Philip Ngai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Covina, CA.
Dr. Ngai works at
Dr. Ngai's Office Locations
-
1
San Gabriel Valley Eye Group1250 S Sunset Ave Ste 205, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 960-3741
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ngai?
I had a persistent eye infection that I had been dealing with for months. I saw several eye doctors for consultations, but no one was able to figure out why my infection wouldn’t go away. I was so frustrated about my persistent eye condition, until I was referred to Dr. Philip Ngai’s office by my physician friend. I was impressed with Dr. Ngai’s knowledge but also with his ability to clearly explain and teach me about what was happening in my eye. It felt like what a real medical consultation should be like. He never rushed me and answered all my questions. At the end of the visit, I felt confident in his approach. It turns out that what most others thought was an infection was actually a more rare disease called uveitis, which can look like an infection but cause serious eye problems if not treated properly. I’m so thankful my physician friend referred me to Dr. Ngai. Now I can carry on with my life like normal, without worrying about my eyes. . I’d highly recommend Dr. Ngai!
About Dr. Philip Ngai, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1649614215
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ngai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ngai accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ngai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ngai works at
Dr. Ngai speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.