Dr. Philip Ngai, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Philip Ngai, MD

Dr. Philip Ngai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Covina, CA. 

Dr. Ngai works at PETER T CHEN, MD in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ngai's Office Locations

    San Gabriel Valley Eye Group
    1250 S Sunset Ave Ste 205, West Covina, CA 91790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 960-3741

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 15, 2023
    I had a persistent eye infection that I had been dealing with for months. I saw several eye doctors for consultations, but no one was able to figure out why my infection wouldn’t go away. I was so frustrated about my persistent eye condition, until I was referred to Dr. Philip Ngai’s office by my physician friend. I was impressed with Dr. Ngai’s knowledge but also with his ability to clearly explain and teach me about what was happening in my eye. It felt like what a real medical consultation should be like. He never rushed me and answered all my questions. At the end of the visit, I felt confident in his approach. It turns out that what most others thought was an infection was actually a more rare disease called uveitis, which can look like an infection but cause serious eye problems if not treated properly. I’m so thankful my physician friend referred me to Dr. Ngai. Now I can carry on with my life like normal, without worrying about my eyes. . I’d highly recommend Dr. Ngai!
    E Kang — Jan 15, 2023
    About Dr. Philip Ngai, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649614215
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Ngai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ngai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ngai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

