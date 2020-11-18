Overview of Dr. Philip Niswander, MD

Dr. Philip Niswander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Niswander works at Corning Clinical Laboratories in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.