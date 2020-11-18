Dr. Philip Niswander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niswander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Niswander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was evaluated and treated by Dr. Niswander for bilateral cataracts. His staff ( Grace, Angela, Kim, Sandy and Sherri to name a few) was welcoming, competent, professional and patient-focused. Angela, the surgery scheduler was flexible and attentive to my needs. Dr. Niswander was thorough in his explanations and open to my questions. The surgery was successful and for the first time since ninth grade I am not wearing glasses.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niswander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niswander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niswander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niswander has seen patients for Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niswander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Niswander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niswander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niswander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niswander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.