Dr. Philip Niswander, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Philip Niswander, MD

Dr. Philip Niswander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Niswander works at Corning Clinical Laboratories in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Niswander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Corning Clinical Laboratories
    40 N Union Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 634-4441

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Dry Eyes
B-Scan Ultrasound
Presbyopia
Dry Eyes
B-Scan Ultrasound

Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 18, 2020
    I was evaluated and treated by Dr. Niswander for bilateral cataracts. His staff ( Grace, Angela, Kim, Sandy and Sherri to name a few) was welcoming, competent, professional and patient-focused. Angela, the surgery scheduler was flexible and attentive to my needs. Dr. Niswander was thorough in his explanations and open to my questions. The surgery was successful and for the first time since ninth grade I am not wearing glasses.
    steve t. — Nov 18, 2020
    About Dr. Philip Niswander, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306844550
    Education & Certifications

    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Niswander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niswander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niswander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niswander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niswander works at Corning Clinical Laboratories in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Niswander’s profile.

    Dr. Niswander has seen patients for Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niswander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Niswander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niswander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niswander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niswander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

