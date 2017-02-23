Dr. Philip Nivatpumin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nivatpumin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Nivatpumin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Nivatpumin, MD
Dr. Philip Nivatpumin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, UM Harford Memorial Hospital, UM Upper Chesapeake Health and University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Dr. Nivatpumin works at
Dr. Nivatpumin's Office Locations
-
1
Upper Chesapeake Hematology and Oncology500 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3010
-
2
Center for Wound Care At Um Upper Chesapeake Medical Center510 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 409, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (302) 743-9269Thursday9:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Maryland HEM/ONL Association PA2027 Pulaski Hwy Ste 205, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Directions (410) 942-1278
-
4
Maryland Hematology Oncology Associates PA9114 Philadelphia Rd Ste 208, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 687-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nivatpumin?
I had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Phil and getting to know him while he cared for my dad. He is truly an amazing doctor in all aspects. He is kind, compassionate, caring, knowledgeable, quick to respond to any and every question or concern and I could not have asked for a better doctor to help us through. I recommend him to anyone and everyone and will continue to do so. I can assure you that you will not be disappointed in any way. 5 stars and 2 thumbs up!
About Dr. Philip Nivatpumin, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699721654
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nivatpumin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nivatpumin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nivatpumin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nivatpumin works at
Dr. Nivatpumin has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nivatpumin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nivatpumin speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nivatpumin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nivatpumin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nivatpumin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nivatpumin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.