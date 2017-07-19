Overview of Dr. Philip O'Donnell, MD

Dr. Philip O'Donnell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. O'Donnell works at Virginia Medical Group in Colonial Heights, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.