Dr. Philip O'Donnell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip O'Donnell, MD
Dr. Philip O'Donnell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. O'Donnell works at
Dr. O'Donnell's Office Locations
Virginia Medical Group2905 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 526-0682
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I FOUND DR. O'DONNELL TO BE EXTREMELY THOROUGH IN ASKING QUESTIONS, AND TRYING TO FIND A SOLUTION TO MY PROBLEMS. HE EXPLORED OPTIONS WITH ME, ASKED MY OPINION REGARDING MY FEELINGS AND THOUGHTS. THE WHOLE STAFF FROM CHECK IN TO THE NURSE WERE VERY FRIENDLY AND KIND. I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS DOCTOR.
About Dr. Philip O'Donnell, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982654547
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Donnell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Donnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Donnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Donnell works at
Dr. O'Donnell has seen patients for Headache, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Donnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Donnell speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Donnell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Donnell.
