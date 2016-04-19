Overview

Dr. Philip Opalenski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center.



Dr. Opalenski works at PHILIP J OPALENSKI MD in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Bile Duct Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.