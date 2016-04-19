Dr. Opalenski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Opalenski, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Opalenski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center.
Dr. Opalenski works at
Locations
Philip J Opalenski MD725 Reservoir Ave Ste 205, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 943-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- Landmark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Opalanski has helped me for over 20 years. He takes his time with you and truly wants to help you unlike alot of Dr's today he listens and then will help to try and find a solution. If there were more doctors like him the world would be a much better place.
About Dr. Philip Opalenski, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1619062411
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Opalenski accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Opalenski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Opalenski works at
Dr. Opalenski has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Bile Duct Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Opalenski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Opalenski speaks Italian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Opalenski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opalenski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opalenski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opalenski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.